Dr. Randall Espinosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Espinosa, MD
Dr. Randall Espinosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Center
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa's Office Locations
Auburn Office711 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Southridge Office3730 Plaza Way Ste 6400, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 586-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No BS doc. one or to visits and off to the fixing we went. first appointment was mid December and surgery was late January. full relief. wife came to the pre opt appointment, let her ask questions and gave no BS. will be seeing for the other hand.
About Dr. Randall Espinosa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
