Dr. Falconer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Falconer, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Falconer, MD
Dr. Randall Falconer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Falconer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Falconer's Office Locations
-
1
Randall J. Falconer MD PC1728 N Eastman Rd Ste 2A, Kingsport, TN 37664 Directions (423) 230-6352
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falconer?
Wonderful expertise; very knowledgeable and caring. Clearly engaged in the right answer for his patient, and isn't that what you want?
About Dr. Randall Falconer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104829134
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falconer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falconer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falconer works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Falconer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falconer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falconer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falconer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.