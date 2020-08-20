Dr. Randall Fehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Fehr, MD
Dr. Randall Fehr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.
Randall Fehr MD Pllc10371 N Oracle Rd Ste 204, Tucson, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 877-3336
When mom developed delusions/paranoia at age 84, I was ready to pull out my hair!! Though many elderly persons live in Pima County, few of it's psychiatrists deal w/ the emotional and stress-induced issues of aging(losing hearing/vision/balance). Dr. Fehr is nearly right on our doorstep in Oro Valley. Though she's had a few flare-ups, medication and Dr. Fehr's soothing manner have been very successful
Dr. Fehr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.