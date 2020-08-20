See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Randall Fehr, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Fehr, MD

Dr. Randall Fehr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.

Dr. Fehr works at Randall Fehr MD Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fehr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Randall Fehr MD Pllc
    10371 N Oracle Rd Ste 204, Tucson, AZ 85737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 877-3336

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Aug 20, 2020
When mom developed delusions/paranoia at age 84, I was ready to pull out my hair!! Though many elderly persons live in Pima County, few of it's psychiatrists deal w/ the emotional and stress-induced issues of aging(losing hearing/vision/balance). Dr. Fehr is nearly right on our doorstep in Oro Valley. Though she's had a few flare-ups, medication and Dr. Fehr's soothing manner have been very successful
About Dr. Randall Fehr, MD

  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184706624
Education & Certifications

  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
  • Trenton Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • U Tech Santiago
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randall Fehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fehr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

