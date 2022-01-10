Dr. Randall Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Feingold, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Feingold, MD
Dr. Randall Feingold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Feingold works at
Dr. Feingold's Office Locations
Womens Medical Sonogram Pllc833 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had a breast implant removal surgery ( explant) with a breast lift and fat grafting. My consultation with Dr. Feingold lasted approximately an hour. He explained in details the procedure, examined me and we discussed what are best options according to my condition. His approach is very holistic and caring. I felt that I’m in good hands not only because of his attitude but also his training in microsurgery /breast reconstruction and qualifications. The explant surgery lasted 31/2 hours and my recovery was easy. I am 5 months past my surgery and very happy with my recovery and the results. My breast is back to 34b looking natural and feeling soft. I healed very quickly and was able to go back gradually to exercising within few weeks.
About Dr. Randall Feingold, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1821020264
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feingold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feingold has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feingold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.
