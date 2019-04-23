Overview of Dr. Randall Franz, MD

Dr. Randall Franz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Franz works at Methodist Medical Group in Memphis, TN with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.