Dr. Randall Frederick, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Frederick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
Gastro 18000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Gi Diagnostic Therapeutic Center of the Midsouth7668 Airways Blvd Bldg B, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 766-9490
Gastroenterology Center of the Midsouth PC1324 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 755-9110
G I Diagnostic & Therapeutic Center LLC1310 Wolf Park Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 621-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two colonoscopies with Dr. Frederick. He is patient and gives thorough answers.
About Dr. Randall Frederick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1487656393
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
