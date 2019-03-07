Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO
Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center At Burlington Cree6301 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 387-7673
Wellbodykc LLC2111 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 220-5724
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We had a perfect experience with Dr Goldstein and his staff. They didn’t keep us waiting and treated us like a VIP. They had my son rolling in laughter. He’s declared Dr G his favorite doctor. It was handy we didn’t have to run all over the metro to do xrays and MRIs also, everything was done in the same location.
Education & Certifications
- Ks University Med Center
- Forest Park Community Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Drake University
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.