Dr. Randall Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Goodman, MD
Dr. Randall Goodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lompoc, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Kendall Optometry425 W Central Ave Ste 102, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 736-2020
-
2
Nancy A. Pawlik M.d. A Professional Corp437 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 387-2020
-
3
Shepard Eye Center1414 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 925-2637
-
4
Shepard Eye Center - Santa Maria910 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 925-2637
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
This man did my LASIK and he is FANTASTIC. Great at communication what to expect before, during and after procedure. He is professional and clearly interested in patient care!
About Dr. Randall Goodman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1891788436
Education & Certifications
- San Ant Uniformed Health Svc
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodman speaks Persian and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.