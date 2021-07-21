See All Cardiologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Mcleod Loris Hospital.

Dr. Goodroe works at Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach
    920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5761
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 21, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Goodroe and am giving him 5 Stars. As a patient of his when I was living in Myrtle Beach, SC, I found that he provided excellent care and was very thorough. With serious heart conditions, and being new to Myrtle Beach, I found this both comforting and critical. As a patient, I found him to be a skilled cardiologist. Just as importantly, he listens to his patients and provides excellent care, being careful to follow up as needed. His staff is polite, efficient and caring. Despite the difficult times that COVID and other viruses have presented, they are very professional, caring and make a great support team. 5 stars for all, and my thanks for being there when I needed you!
    Donna McCusker — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730271602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical Univeristy - SC Charleston SC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodroe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodroe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodroe works at Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Goodroe’s profile.

    Dr. Goodroe has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodroe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodroe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodroe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodroe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodroe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

