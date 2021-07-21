Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodroe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center and Mcleod Loris Hospital.
Locations
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 560-5761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Goodroe and am giving him 5 Stars. As a patient of his when I was living in Myrtle Beach, SC, I found that he provided excellent care and was very thorough. With serious heart conditions, and being new to Myrtle Beach, I found this both comforting and critical. As a patient, I found him to be a skilled cardiologist. Just as importantly, he listens to his patients and provides excellent care, being careful to follow up as needed. His staff is polite, efficient and caring. Despite the difficult times that COVID and other viruses have presented, they are very professional, caring and make a great support team. 5 stars for all, and my thanks for being there when I needed you!
About Dr. Randall Goodroe, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1730271602
Education & Certifications
- Medical University - South Carolina Charleston South Carolina
- Medical Univeristy - SC Charleston SC
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
