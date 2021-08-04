Dr. Randall Hall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Hall, DPM
Overview of Dr. Randall Hall, DPM
Dr. Randall Hall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, KY.
They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
- 1 322 Highland Park Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-3550
-
2
Bluegrass Foot and Ankle Care Pllc326 Highland Park Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 623-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
I am guardian for my special needs brother. When we got there the girls at the desk were wonderful. Dr. Hall was great with Ronnie. VERY kind!! Ronnie is not easy to treat but he left happy. I was very please with Dr. Hall and the girls at the desk. Many thanks.
About Dr. Randall Hall, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215935671
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Heel Spur and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.