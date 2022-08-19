Overview

Dr. Randall Hall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Hall works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Keller, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.