Overview of Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD

Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital



Dr. Hendricks works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.