Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD
Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
Dr. Hendricks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendricks?
Although I've only met with Dr. Hendricks a couple of times concerning my vertebral compression fracture I've abstained in a three story fall or jump while escaping an apartment building fire ?? almost 2yrs ago. I was admitted to St.Johns Hospital for 3 days and 4 appts. thereafter?? that's all I'll say about that except what ever Insurance i had remaining they got paid. After my termination from a private FBO near Tul International who decided i were no longer needed while on light duty, with no job no insurance I've just been managing my pain the best i could i just excepted this could really be my life forever???????????? until i met dr.hendricks he gave me hope and I began to imagine life without limitation without so much pain can this be possible ? Yes i believe again yes i believe yes i believe in Dr. Hendricks
About Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932182870
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- St Francis Reg Med Ctr
- U Ks/St Francis Hosp
- Emporia State University, Bs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.