Super Profile

Dr. Randall Hines, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (80)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Randall Hines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.

Dr. Hines works at Mississippi Reproductive Medicine in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David Remley, MD
Dr. David Remley, MD
4.2 (13)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    MS Reproductive Medicine
    1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 202, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 936-3650
  2. 2
    Mississippi Reproductive Medicine Pllc
    2500 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 936-3650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Dr. Hines was very friendly, calm, and hopeful. He just gave us the facts and he kept us calm. I had a couple of times that I got nervous and wanted to come in for a sonogram and he fit me in that same day. Hines and his staff really care about their patients and are committed to their work. They offer encouraging programs and their response to questions I sent through the portal were ALWAYS the same day and often within the hour. I have no unkind words to say. Top notch team with top notch service. I feel like every staff member there has a calling to help infertility and pregnancy issues. I would recommend again and again!
    Nikki — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Hines, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306877634
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Ga
    • Chandler Meml University Ky Med Center
    • University of Mississippi
    • Reed College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hines works at Mississippi Reproductive Medicine in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Hines’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

