Dr. Randall Hines, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Hines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Locations
MS Reproductive Medicine1040 River Oaks Dr Ste 202, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-3650
Mississippi Reproductive Medicine Pllc2500 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 936-3650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hines was very friendly, calm, and hopeful. He just gave us the facts and he kept us calm. I had a couple of times that I got nervous and wanted to come in for a sonogram and he fit me in that same day. Hines and his staff really care about their patients and are committed to their work. They offer encouraging programs and their response to questions I sent through the portal were ALWAYS the same day and often within the hour. I have no unkind words to say. Top notch team with top notch service. I feel like every staff member there has a calling to help infertility and pregnancy issues. I would recommend again and again!
About Dr. Randall Hines, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306877634
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- Chandler Meml University Ky Med Center
- University of Mississippi
- Reed College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.