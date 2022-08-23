See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD

Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Hlubek works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hlubek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati
    3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 (513) 569-5380
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Aug 23, 2022
    I’m from Ashland, ky and I’m a construction contractor. I messed my neck up early in life thru hard work, went to a lot of different doctors but when I went to my appointment with Dr. Hlubek I was ready to move forward and get the surgery I had needed for years. He explained it to the detail, took his time and put it in my language, thank you Dr Hlubek, I would highly recommend him to anyone with spinal problems. He’s not in it for the money, I honestly believe he’s in it to help people!
    Dave Swim — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD
    About Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992069652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE|San Diego Spine Foundation
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute-St. Jospehs Hospital &amp; Medical
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlubek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hlubek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hlubek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hlubek works at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hlubek’s profile.

    Dr. Hlubek has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlubek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlubek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlubek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlubek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlubek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

