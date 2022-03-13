Overview of Dr. Randall Johnson, MD

Dr. Randall Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Frank Parke, M.D. Rheumatology in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.