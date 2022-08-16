Dr. Randall Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Kahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Kahan, MD
Dr. Randall Kahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kahan's Office Locations
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-2200Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- 2 1051 Perimeter Dr Ste 150, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 221-4300
Womancare355 W NORTHWEST HWY, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 221-4700
WomanCare, PC216 S Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 221-4400Monday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pmSaturday7:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Kahan's professionalism and knowledge with the problem I'm having. He took time to listen to me and explain my problem and options. He put me at ease and I felt totally satisfied with my consultation. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Randall Kahan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.
