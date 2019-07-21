Overview

Dr. Randal Kaufman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Sturdy Memorial Hospital Hospist in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.