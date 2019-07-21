Dr. Randal Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randal Kaufman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Sturdy Memorial Hospital211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
My parents both go to Dr. Kaufman after living in RI for many years and moving to MA were very nervous about finding a new cardiologist. Now they are very happy to have found Dr. Kaufman. Always available for them. Explains everything and answers all questions.
About Dr. Randal Kaufman, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558328419
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.