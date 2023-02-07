Dr. Randall Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Kirby, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Kirby, MD
Dr. Randall Kirby, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Kirby's Office Locations
Dallas Office9301 N Central Expy Ste 180A, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 253-0170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
As a nurse of many years Dr Kirby’s reputation speaks volumes as to his ethics & professionalism. I’d trust him with my life.
About Dr. Randall Kirby, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.
