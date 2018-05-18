Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Lane, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Lane, MD
Dr. Randall Lane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Randall B Lane, MD8350 Meadow Rd Ste 266, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-5115
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring person. Gives upmost importance to listening to personal and family related everyday things and enjoys a lot talking about them. Always able to get information from me that tells him about the state of my recovery process(long). He was very honest about medication by saying it is by trial and feedback process. It took 2 or 3 trials. Talks very few words what I can do to overcome. I think he knows how hard it is to implement. But I am getting there by putting all of my effort as well.
About Dr. Randall Lane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1578516779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.