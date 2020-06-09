Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Little, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Avalon Surgical1100 S Jackson Hwy Ste 104, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-4660
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very detailed in questions, notes and follow ups. Dr Little is kind and obviously very smart. Nurses are super friendly and caring.
About Dr. Randall Little, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Little has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
