Dr. Randall Marx, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marx is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Marx, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Marx, MD
Dr. Randall Marx, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Marx works at
Dr. Marx's Office Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
-
2
The San Antonio Orthopaedic Group - New Braunfels545 Creekside Xing Ste 206, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 281-9595
-
3
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
-
4
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marx?
My family has had a plethora of medical issues in the past few years and seeing TSAOG for my Achilles issue has been the best medical experience one can have. The office staff is knowledgeable and the office is well run, efficient, always on time and all encompassing. Dr Marx is pleasant, listens, doesn’t dismiss, and a real professional without being a cold one. I am so glad my search for foot care landed me in this group. As I recover from surgery I expect the excellent care will continue as they have so far shown to be an excellent choice in my medical needs. Thank you TSAOG and Dr Marx - it is very difficult these days to find good healthcare that includes both the office and the Dr. and everything involved.
About Dr. Randall Marx, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790980068
Education & Certifications
- Foundation for Orthopaedic, Athletic and Reconstructive Research
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, University Of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marx has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marx accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marx works at
Dr. Marx has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marx on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marx speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marx.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.