Overview of Dr. Randall Maxey, MD

Dr. Randall Maxey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.



Dr. Maxey works at Advanced Community Medical Care Corporation in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.