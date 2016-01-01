Overview

Dr. Randall Megeff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Megeff works at Carle Clinic Association PC in Champaign, IL with other offices in Urbana, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.