Dr. Randall Millikan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Millikan, MD

Dr. Randall Millikan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Dr. Millikan works at Providence St. Mary Cancer Center in Walla Walla, WA with other offices in Duluth, MN and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Millikan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence St. Mary Medical Center
    401 W Poplar St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 897-5700
  2. 2
    Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 786-2125
  3. 3
    Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 749-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Mary Medical Center
  • Rainy Lake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2022
    Dr. Millikan is the best. He’s straightforward and caring. I’m blessed to have him as my oncologist.
    — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Millikan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942391719
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Millikan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millikan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millikan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millikan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millikan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millikan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Millikan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millikan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millikan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millikan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

