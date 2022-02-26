Dr. Randall Millikan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millikan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Millikan, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Millikan, MD
Dr. Randall Millikan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Dr. Millikan's Office Locations
Providence St. Mary Medical Center401 W Poplar St, Walla Walla, WA 99362 Directions (509) 897-5700
Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-2125
Virginia Clinic1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Directions (218) 749-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
- Rainy Lake Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Millikan is the best. He’s straightforward and caring. I’m blessed to have him as my oncologist.
About Dr. Randall Millikan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942391719
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millikan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millikan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millikan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millikan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millikan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Millikan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millikan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millikan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millikan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.