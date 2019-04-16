Overview of Dr. Randall Murff, DPM

Dr. Randall Murff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Murff works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.