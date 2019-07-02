See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD

Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Nacamuli works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nacamuli's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 310, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Jul 02, 2019
    Superb experience as Dr. Nacamuli’s patient for a breast reduction surgery! Highly recommend.
    Jul 02, 2019
    About Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1902942535
    Education & Certifications

    • California Pacific Med Center|Stanford University School of Medicine|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
    • Oregon Health Sciences University|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital
    • Watsonville Community Hospital

