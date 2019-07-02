Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nacamuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD
Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Nacamuli works at
Dr. Nacamuli's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 310, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nacamuli?
Superb experience as Dr. Nacamuli’s patient for a breast reduction surgery! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902942535
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Med Center|Stanford University School of Medicine|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
- Oregon Health Sciences University|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nacamuli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nacamuli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nacamuli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nacamuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nacamuli works at
Dr. Nacamuli has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nacamuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nacamuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nacamuli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nacamuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nacamuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.