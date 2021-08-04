See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD

Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Retina Center
    4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 984-7024
  2. 2
    South Coast Retina Center
    7677 Center Ave Ste 403, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 657-7809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 04, 2021
    Dr. Nguyen saved my eyesight. I would be partially or totally blind today if I had not started seeing him several years ago. Remember that old childhood rhyme, "stick a needle in my eye"? Well if that's something you need, medically, this is the doctor you want to do it. Dr. Nguyen is the most talented and skilled ophthalmologist anywhere. My wife is a surgical nurse at a hospital where Dr. Nguyen performed many surgeries, and as a result she learned which doctors were the best, which ones delivered good results, which ones did not (which ones said "whoops" during surgeries). When I got in trouble with my eyes, she highly recommended Dr. Nguyen, and she wasn't wrong. There aren't enough good things to say about Dr. Nguyen.
    K.Alan — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1750382008
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

