Overview of Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD

Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.