Overview of Dr. Randall Nixon, MD

Dr. Randall Nixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.



Dr. Nixon works at Carson Urologists- Carson City in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.