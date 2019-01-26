See All Urologists in Carson City, NV
Dr. Randall Nixon, MD

Urology
4.0 (17)
Map Pin Small Carson City, NV
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Nixon, MD

Dr. Randall Nixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.

Dr. Nixon works at Carson Urologists- Carson City in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nixon's Office Locations

    Carson Urologists- Carson City
    1425 Vista Ln, Carson City, NV 89703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 883-1030
    Monday
    8:00am -
    Tuesday
    8:00am -
    Friday
    8:00am -
    Carson Urologists
    1677 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 883-1030
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barton Memorial Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Incline Village Community Hospital
  • Northern Inyo Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • South Lyon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 26, 2019
    Dr. Nixon saw my 6 year old for bed wetting. He was so good with him and gave us some great ideas. The office was pleasant and clean. The medical assistants were very nice.
    Denice in Carson City, NV — Jan 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randall Nixon, MD

    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346379187
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
