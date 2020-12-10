Overview

Dr. Randall Owen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Owen works at Mount Sinai Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.