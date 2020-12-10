Dr. Randall Owen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Owen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Owen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Owen works at
1
Hess Center for Science and Medicine1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-2891Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
DOCS--Mt. Sinai2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 885-2500
3
DOCS Mt. Sinai3251 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (212) 241-2891
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Owen is amazing doctor and person
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518049782
- Montefiore Albert Einstein Mc
- Montefiore Albert Einstein
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
