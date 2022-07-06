Dr. Peairs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Peairs, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Peairs, MD
Dr. Randall Peairs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Peairs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peairs' Office Locations
-
1
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peairs?
I had surgery for a detached retina. Dr. Peairs and the entire team have been wonderful through the whole process!
About Dr. Randall Peairs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1003918475
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York
- Hahnemann
- Crozer Chester Med Center|Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Hahnemann Medical College|Hahnemann University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peairs accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peairs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peairs works at
Dr. Peairs has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peairs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Peairs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peairs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peairs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peairs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.