Dr. Pellish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Pellish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Pellish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Pellish works at
Locations
Umass Memorial Medical Center GAS55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-2846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! He is the nicest, most caring and considerate, knowledgeable, and best GI doctor I've ever seen. I trust him completely and always feel like he is there to help at any time. That kind of help and connection from a doctor means so so much.
About Dr. Randall Pellish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962629105
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Rhode Island Hospital
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
