Dr. Randall Randazzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Randazzo, MD
Dr. Randall Randazzo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randazzo's Office Locations
- 1 806 E Woodfield Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 278-1243
Woodfield Urology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 2005, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 364-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I changed Urologist after my first Surgery and Dr Randazzo was fantastic in every phase of the surgery , before and follow up ! No pain from his kidney stones (2) surgery and all his advice, wisdom and skills made this surgery much better than my first experience with a different urologist! His office and staff are very busy, but now i know why! He is in demand and worth the inconvenience of a busy office
About Dr. Randall Randazzo, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1801897889
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center Surgery
- UCLA Med Center
- Northwestern University Med School
