Dr. Randall Ricardi, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Ricardi, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Dr. Ricardi works at
Phoenix Children's Hospital1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0990MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Ricardi from age 12 to 18, and I haven't been able to find another psychiatrist as good as him. He is extremely knowledgeable and trustworthy. He answers questions really well and always takes the time to make sure you understand what he's putting you on and why. He's never rude or condescending either, which I've found is common especially amongst adolescent psychiatrists.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134110380
- Midwestern University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Ricardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricardi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricardi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.