Dr. Randall Riggs, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Riggs, MD
Dr. Randall Riggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from Wayne State Sch Med.
Dr. Riggs' Office Locations
Randall Riggs, Md, Co12406 E Desmet Ave Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 688-0147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although this was my first time seeing a psychiatrist, Dr. Riggs and his staff helped me feel at home and relaxed. His office is comfortable and quiet. He really listened to me, and asked some questions that helped me see some important things about my problems. He was down to earth and it felt like we were on the same team, exploring my problems. He is thorough in his evaluation, and doesn't jump to conclusions. He explained his reasons for considering my diagnosis, but is waiting until we have all the information to decide. He likes to educate his patients, so I felt that my questions were welcome.
About Dr. Randall Riggs, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, German and Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Psychoanalytic Institute
- Wayne State Sch Med
- University of Washington
- Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riggs speaks German and Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.