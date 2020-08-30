See All Psychiatrists in Spokane Valley, WA
Dr. Randall Riggs, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Spokane Valley, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Randall Riggs, MD

Dr. Randall Riggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They graduated from Wayne State Sch Med.

Dr. Riggs works at RANDALL RIGGS MD in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Randall Riggs, Md, Co
    12406 E Desmet Ave Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 688-0147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Randall Riggs, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, German and Portuguese
    • 1639126238
    Education & Certifications

    • Seattle Psychoanalytic Institute
    • Wayne State Sch Med
    • University of Washington
    • Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Pathology and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Riggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riggs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riggs works at RANDALL RIGGS MD in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Riggs’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

