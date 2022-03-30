Dr. Randall Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- CA
- Glendale
- Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
Dr. Randall Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Glendale1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 244-4374
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Glendale
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carotid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Tumor
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Dialysis Access Procedures
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Benign
- View other providers who treat Heart Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Effusion
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Segmentectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Vein Laser Ablation
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
My husband had multiple complications after Covid and needed to have a mitral valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. Dr Roberts talked to us about the surgery the previous day, giving us all the details and he did an excellent job like he promised. Dr Roberts is an amazing cardiothorasic surgeon and I would recommend him to everyone who needs to have heart surgeries. God bless him.
About Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Cantonese
- 1114929809
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Armenian and Cantonese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.