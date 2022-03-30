Overview of Dr. Randall Roberts, MD

Dr. Randall Roberts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Los Angeles Heart Surgery, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.