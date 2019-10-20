Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Rodgers, DO
Overview
Dr. Randall Rodgers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whitehouse, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Locations
CareFirst Medical Associates and Pain Rehabilitati403 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX 75791 Directions (903) 839-1000
CareFirst Medical Associates and Pain Rehabilitation, PA13027 State Highway 155 S, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 839-1000
CareFirst Medical Associates and Pain Rehabilitati423 S Main St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 284-6125
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Rodgers for over 10 years and he and his staff have always been absolutely amazing. He’s always asked every question that needed asked and been a very caring and compassionate man. I can’t say enough good things about him and the staff at Care First! Top rate!
About Dr. Randall Rodgers, DO
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1104852888
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Central Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Stephen F. Austin State University
