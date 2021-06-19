Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Rogers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
Randall Rogers MD1303 McCullough Ave Ste 265, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 224-0402
2
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and great staff as well! Love them!
About Dr. Randall Rogers, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679659791
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Abdominoplasty and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rogers speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
