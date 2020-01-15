Dr. Randy Rottman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rottman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Rottman, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Rottman, MD
Dr. Randy Rottman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Rottman works at
Dr. Rottman's Office Locations
Ashley Ford Od Pllc1190 Bookcliff Ave Unit 102, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. He took me in on short notice b/c I had been dx’d with shingles. Am in 7th month of treatment for eye shingles and it is improving well. He and his staff are all very competent, friendly and caring. Highly recommend. I am a boomer and he was fine with me.
About Dr. Randy Rottman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861406274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rottman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rottman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rottman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rottman works at
Dr. Rottman has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rottman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottman.
