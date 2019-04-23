Dr. Randall Roush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Roush, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Roush, MD
Dr. Randall Roush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Roush's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1120 Shackelford Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 921-4420
SSM Orthopedics12349 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
Ssm Orthopedics12266 De Paul Dr Ste 110, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roush is a great surgeon and restored my mobility with the total knee replacement he performed on my left leg. I was walking without a cane by the third day. Recovery was quick with physical therapy and three weeks out from surgery I was fully mobile and able to walk and do all the things I have been unable to do for years because of severe bone on bone arthritis. He is caring and checks up on you all through the recovery process. You could not ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Randall Roush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
