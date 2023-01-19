See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Randall Safarik, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Safarik, MD

Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Safarik works at Randall H Safarik MD Phd in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safarik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Randall H Safarik MD Phd
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 203, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 473-7950

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Fibroids

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Safarik is informative, kind and caring. He has a gentle spirit and makes me feel comfortable.
    C. Garcia — Jan 19, 2023
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023168440
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center & UCLA School Of Medicine
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safarik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safarik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safarik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safarik works at Randall H Safarik MD Phd in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Safarik’s profile.

    Dr. Safarik has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safarik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Safarik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safarik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

