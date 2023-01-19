Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safarik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Safarik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Safarik, MD
Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Safarik works at
Dr. Safarik's Office Locations
-
1
Randall H Safarik MD Phd921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 203, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 473-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Safarik is informative, kind and caring. He has a gentle spirit and makes me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Randall Safarik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023168440
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center & UCLA School Of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
