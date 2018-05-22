Overview of Dr. Randall Schrager, MD

Dr. Randall Schrager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Schrager works at General Surgery Associates LLC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.