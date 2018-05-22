Dr. Randall Schrager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Schrager, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Schrager, MD
Dr. Randall Schrager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Schrager works at
Dr. Schrager's Office Locations
-
1
Cmc General Surgery PC226 N Belle Mead Ave Ste C, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 706-0018
-
2
John T Mather Memorial Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schrager?
Dr Schrager is a skilled surgeon with a very good bedside manner. He performed surgery on me in 2003 and I have seen him several times since then. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Randall Schrager, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922058072
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrager accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrager works at
Dr. Schrager has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.