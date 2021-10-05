Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Schwartz, MD
Dr. Randall Schwartz, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine7369 Sheridan St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 276-1925Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Lung Associates of Sarasota1921 Waldemere St Ste 1112, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randall Schwartz, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518259910
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Health System
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
