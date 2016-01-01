Dr. Randall Seago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Seago, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Seago, MD
Dr. Randall Seago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Seago works at
Dr. Seago's Office Locations
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8100
Good Samaritan Hospital2425 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 559-2011Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ronald Joseph MD Inc3803 S Bascom Ave Ste 102, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 369-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randall Seago, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134141641
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seago accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seago has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.