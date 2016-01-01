See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Randall Seago, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randall Seago, MD

Dr. Randall Seago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Seago works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seago's Office Locations

    Orthonorcal Inc.
    340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 412-8100
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    2425 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 559-2011
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Ronald Joseph MD Inc
    3803 S Bascom Ave Ste 102, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 369-9088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Randall Seago, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134141641
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Seago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seago has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seago accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Seago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seago has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

