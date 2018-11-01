Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Smith, MD
Dr. Randall Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Richard H. Kaplan, MD, PC9140 Academy Rd Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 333-9999
-
2
Randall Smith12000 Bustleton Ave Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 677-2076
-
3
Randall Smith100 Presidential Blvd Ste 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 664-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I have been a patient of Dr. Smith's for 25 years now and he has seen me through 2 bouts of Cancer. The side effects that I suffered from Hodgkins Lymphoma when I was 23 and more recently Oral Cancer 4 years ago left me with severe and disabling pain. Dr. Smith has helped me over the years with therapy, medication, surgery, and counciling. Even though every day for me is a challenge I believe if it wasn't for Dr. Smith I would not have the quality of life that I have today. . Mr. Herb Jasch
About Dr. Randall Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427056555
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ohio U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.