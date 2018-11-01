See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Randall Smith, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (29)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randall Smith, MD

Dr. Randall Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Smith works at Richard H Kaplan MD in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Richard H. Kaplan, MD, PC
    9140 Academy Rd Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 333-9999
    Randall Smith
    12000 Bustleton Ave Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 677-2076
    Randall Smith
    100 Presidential Blvd Ste 300, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 664-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Herb Jasch in Philadelphia , PA — Nov 01, 2018
    About Dr. Randall Smith, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427056555
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Ohio U
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

