Dr. Randall Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Smith, MD
Dr. Randall Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Yuma District Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Cheyenne Eye Clinic & Surgery Center1300 E 20th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 634-2020
William A. Shachtman, MD1725 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 221-2222
3
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Centerra6125 Sky Pond Dr, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Christopher Kirkpatrick, MD1701 61ST AVE, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 221-2222
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Precision3151 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 221-2222Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eye Center of Northern Colorado Skyline2555 E 13th St Ste 225, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 221-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Smith today very good job.
About Dr. Randall Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Ophthalmology Overlook Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
