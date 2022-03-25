See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Springdale, AR
Dr. Randall Staley, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Staley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Staley works at Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic
    4700 S Thompson St Ste C103, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 571-6363
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randall Staley, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295918449
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Staley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staley works at Northwest Arkansas Psychiatry, A MANA Clinic in Springdale, AR. View the full address on Dr. Staley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Staley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

