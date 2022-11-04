See All Chiropractors in Novi, MI
Dr. Randall Tent, DO

Chiropractic
3.9 (33)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Randall Tent, DO is a Chiropractor in Novi, MI. 

Dr. Tent works at Diversified Health Services in Novi, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diversified Health Services
    39595 W 10 Mile Rd Ste 112, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 477-0380

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Nov 04, 2022
My daughter is a type 1 Diabetic and I have been an ICU nurse for 15 years and I know how to treat a diabetic but he gave me insight into the disease that I didn’t know and at first I was very skeptical with all the homeopathic meds he put my daughter on,. My daughter was in an out of the hospital for 6 months and no one could help us. So, we did what Dr Tent wanted and in 2 weeks she was at 75% of her self. And the second visit he took some meds away and then in 2 weeks my daughter was back at 100%. I thought she was going to die she was so thin and lost so much weight she could hardly stand. it broke my heart and God sent us to him and he through God showed us the way and now she is a mom and having a great time being one. Thanks Doctor Tent .
Michael Pettey — Nov 04, 2022
Photo: Dr. Randall Tent, DO
About Dr. Randall Tent, DO

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205999364
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tent works at Diversified Health Services in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Tent’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

