Overview of Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM

Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Thomas Jr works at Clintonville Foot & Ankle Group in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.