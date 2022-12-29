Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM
Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Thomas Jr works at
Dr. Thomas Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Clintonville Foot & Ankle Group6850 Perimeter Dr Ste B, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 761-1466
-
2
Clintonville Foot and Ankle Group3695 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 267-8387Friday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas Jr?
I had a major foot reconstruction 4 weeks ago and the amount of work done of my foot was crazy! 4 weeks out and I’m walking by myself in a boot and honestly can say I’ve had almost zero pain! If you need bunion surgery, bones removed or anything of the sort, Dr. Thomas is your doc!! I now know why they call him the “Foot King”! He is so personable and I even had to call him late at night at home and he was so kind and understanding! The office visits have been so easy with little to no wait and all of the office staff at both locations are wonderful!
About Dr. Randall Thomas Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1013201417
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jr works at
Dr. Thomas Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.