Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD
Dr. Randall Uyeno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.
Factoria4122 Factoria Blvd SE Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions (425) 747-7202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our son has been seeing him since birth. He works with us and is honest about his thoughts about care. He paints the picture of what to consider when raising a child. I appreciate his approach and not trying to influence us, just giving us the right amount of information and letting us make our own decisions.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray Sch Med Affil H
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- University of Washington
Dr. Uyeno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uyeno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uyeno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Uyeno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uyeno.
