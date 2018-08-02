See All Orthodontists in Moline, IL
Dr. Randall Welser, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Randall Welser, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (323)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Randall Welser, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Moline, IL. 

Dr. Welser works at Orthodontic Group Associates LTD. in Moline, IL with other offices in Geneseo, IL and Clinton, IA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthodontic Group Associates LTD.
    3003 41st St, Moline, IL 61265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 247-7547
  2. 2
    Orthodontic Group Associates LTD.
    209 W 1st St, Geneseo, IL 61254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 247-7578
  3. 3
    Orthodontic Group Associates LTD.
    2635 Lincoln Way Ste D, Clinton, IA 52732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 279-1014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
AcceleDent™ System
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
AcceleDent™ System
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
AcceleDent™ System Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Brace and Headgear Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Palatal Expander Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Two-Phase Orthodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 324 ratings
    Patient Ratings (324)
    5 Star
    (312)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Welser?

    Aug 02, 2018
    We are so pleased with my daughter’s teeth final job. We also enjoy the staff people, they are very kind and efficient. Dr. welser is excellent person and he is very friendly.
    Jose Gonzalez in IL — Aug 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Randall Welser, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Randall Welser, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Welser to family and friends

    Dr. Welser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Welser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Randall Welser, DMD.

    About Dr. Randall Welser, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437292919
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Welser, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    324 patients have reviewed Dr. Welser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Randall Welser, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.